BiH to hold local elections on Oct. 4

The 2020 local elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) will be held on Oct. 4 with the exception of the southern city of Mostar, Vanja Bjelica-Prutina, president of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of BiH, said at a press conference on Thursday.

Bjelica-Prutina stated that the CEC adopted the decision on the conclusion of the Central Voters’ Register with the status as of May 6 at 24:00 hours. The total number of registered voters is 3,374,364.

Voters will elect 64 municipal councils in the Federation of BiH and 56 municipal assemblies in Republika Srpska, the country’s two semi-autonomous regions. City councils or assemblies, as well as mayors, will also be elected.

Local elections in the City of Mostar, the third-largest city of BiH, will be called once the necessary conditions are secured for an electoral process to take place.