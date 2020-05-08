Bulgaria allocates 1.33 mln USD for research projects on COVID-19

The Bulgarian government on Thursday allocated a total of 2.4 million BGN (1.33 million U.S. dollars) for research projects on the COVID-19 pandemic, the cabinet said in a statement.

The projects would be related to the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as the prediction, monitoring and prevention of the coronavirus spread, the statement said.

In particular, the funding would be aimed at biological and biomedical research of the genetics of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19, and epidemiological and immunological studies of the course of the infection, it said.

Development of therapies for the treatment of coronavirus infection and vaccines, as well as studies of social, economic and educational aspects of the pandemic would also be funded, it added.

According to official data, a total of 1,811 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far in Bulgaria, with 84 deaths and 384 recoveries.