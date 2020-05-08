Concern over personal freedom grows as Swiss expecting prolonged coronavirus impact: survey

A survey report released on Thursday indicates that among job loss, infection of the COVID-19 and others, limited freedom appears to be the impact that Swiss people fear the most after seven weeks of semi-confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carried out by the local Sotomo research institute, the survey shows that 57 percent of Swiss people are concerned about personal freedom, which might result from a growing belief that the virus-related restrictions might stay in place for at least another 12 months, according to the institute.

Compared with a similar survey carried out in April, virtually unchanged is people’s fear of a negative impact of the pandemic on the Swiss economy, while concern about suffering from virus-related health problems has moved down the list.

Despite the concerns, Swiss people’s trust in the government remains high, said the survey, as 62 percent of those surveyed showed “large” or “very large” confidence in the country’s political leadership.

As of Thursday, Switzerland has reported a total of 30,126 cases of COVID-19, 66 more than on the previous day. The death toll in the country now stands at 1,518.