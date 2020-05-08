Greece receives donations exceeding 89 mln euros in battle against COVID-19

Greece has so far received donations worth more than 89 million euros (96.4 million U.S. dollars) in the battle against COVID-19, Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced on Thursday, expressing gratitude to countries, including China, as well as organizations, enterprises and individuals for the critical aid.

“We are grateful to all those who generously responded and continue to respond to our call, for the purchase of equipment, the supply of personal protective equipment and the donation of money to the National Health System,” Kikilias said, presenting part of the donations during an event at a huge warehouse complex at the village of Oinoi, an hour’s drive northwest of Athens.

Based on data on donations completed until May 6, at least 865 organizations, entities, companies and individuals have contributed to Greece’s efforts to secure funds and access to vital material, he said.

“Countries have also contributed to our efforts, such as the People’s Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates. We thank them wholeheartedly,” the Greek minister told Xinhua and other media.

Kikilias was at the Athens International airport on March 21 to welcome the first significant load of medical supplies (18 tons) donated to Greece by the Chinese government, enterprises, and organizations.

According to the data presented by the minister on Thursday, about 40 million euros of the 89 million euros donated so far were allocated for medical equipment, such as 1,228 ICU monitors, 1,051 ventilators, 172 portable ventilators and 595 ICU beds.

Another 24.2 million euros was given for personal protective equipment, such as over 20 million face masks, 330,199 surgical aprons, 160,397 one-piece protective uniforms, and 134,774 overshoes. There were also 12.5 million euros in cash deposits, according to an e-mailed table released by the ministry.

“Thanks to these donations we were able to gather a sufficient quantity of personal protective equipment and medical equipment to be used at our hospitals so that we can tackle the pandemic,” Marios Themistocleous, President of the National Central Authority of Health Procurements, said during the event.

With the support of many people, Greece managed to win important battles in an ongoing diplomatic and trade war across the globe to secure the needed material, the Greek official stressed.

Shortly later, the Greek Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotirios Tsiodras announced 15 new COVID-19 cases and one death within the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 infections in Greece now stands at 2,678 since Feb. 26 when the first case was registered and the death toll at 148.

Greece is gradually returning to normalcy. The lockdown imposed on March 23 to contain the spread of the virus was eased on May 4, when a few stores reopened. More are scheduled to open in May and on June 1 restaurants, cafeterias and the first hotels will reopen.

On May 18, archaeological sites will also start welcoming visitors again, while open-air cinemas will follow on June 1, museums on June 15 and outdoor cultural events on July 15, Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni told a press briefing on Thursday.