Latvia extends state of emergency over COVID-19 with restrictions partially eased

Latvia on Thursday extended a nationwide state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic until June 9 while easing restrictions partially, local media reported.

The government increased the number of people allowed for a public gathering from two to 25, provided that a protocol of a two-meter distance between individuals is followed.

Passengers on public transport are required to wear face covers to minimize infection risks.

The order of weekend shutdown for shopping malls has now been lifted, and kindergartens are open to five- to six-year-olds receiving preschool education.

Latvia reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 2. The Baltic state declared a state of emergency on March 12 and last extended it at the beginning of April until May 12.

To date, Latvia has recorded 909 confirmed cases and 18 fatalities.