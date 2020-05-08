Overnight stays in Swiss hotels fall by nearly two-thirds in March: report

Under the shadow of the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of overnight stays in Swiss hotels fell by nearly two-thirds in March compared to the same month last year, local media reported on Thursday.

Swissinfo, the international service of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, cited official figures released on Thursday as saying that the number of overnight stays dropped by 18 percent during the first quarter of this year and by 62 percent in March compared to last year.

A survey of hotel owners conducted by the Haute Ecole du Valais found that hotel bookings in the country fell by 69 percent in March, 90 percent in April and 73 percent in May of this year.

Switzerland has long been considered as one of the world’s most attractive tourism destinations, attracting millions of tourists every year from all over the world, especially emerging countries like China.

Switzerland reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 25 and announced the highest level of alarm later on March 16, introducing a series of border control and lockdown measures to contain the outbreak.

In light of the stabilizing coronavirus situation, the Swiss government has announced a step-by-step relaxation plan, under which hairdressers, DIY stores and garden centers have resumed their business from April 27, while restaurants, stores, libraries and museums will be allowed to reopen on May 11.