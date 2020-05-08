Russian, Uzbek presidents discuss COVID-19 over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed issues related to the coronavirus pandemic during a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“High appreciation was expressed for the help in combating the spread of infection that Russia and Uzbekistan are providing each other,” the statement said.

The parties confirmed their intention to continue close cooperation in this sphere, it said.

Uzbekistan has registered 2,266 COVID-19 cases so far and locked down all major cities to contain the spread of the pandemic, while Russia has reported a new daily record of 11,231 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 177,160 as of Thursday.

The parties also exchanged warm congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and noted, in particular, the importance of preserving the memory of the heroic deeds of soldiers and home-front workers, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Mirziyoyev also touched upon other topical issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, it said.