Turkey confirms 1,546 new COVID-19 cases, 137,115 in total

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 1,546 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 137,115.

Meanwhile, the deaths from the coronavirus reached 3,739 after 50 new fatalities were added in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted a total of 35,605 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 1,334,411, the minister noted.

In addition, 89,480 patients have recovered from the virus, while 1,168 are still being treated at the intensive care units, and 628 intubated, he said.

“The decrease in the number of those who need intensive care support continues. The number of newly diagnosed cases continues to decrease according to the number of tests performed,” Koca stated.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.