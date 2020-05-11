COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad hits 100

One more Romanian infected with COVID-19 died in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll of Romanian citizens abroad to 100.

The countries with the highest number of Romanian deaths abroad are Italy and the United Kingdom, each with 31 people, followed by France (19), Spain (8), Germany (5) and Belgium (2). There was one death each in Sweden, Switzerland, the United States and Brazil, according to the Strategic Communication Group, the government agency authorized to publish information on COVID-19.

As many as 2,758 Romanian citizens abroad tested positive for COVID-19. More than a half, or 1,698 of them are in Italy, followed by 561 in Spain, 329 in Germany, 81 in the United Kingdom, 29 in France and 28 in the Netherlands. There were three in the U.S., six in Japan and two in Indonesia.

With about one-fifth of the population living abroad, Romania’s diaspora ranks fifth in the world in terms of the country’s total domestic population, according to international reports. Italy, Germany and Spain are the countries with the largest number of Romanian diaspora, and the number of Romanians in Italy exceeds 1 million.

Statistics showed that the number of Romanians diagnosed in various countries is basically related to the total number of expatriates in the corresponding countries.

China is one of the Asian countries with a relatively large number of Romanian diaspora, some 2,000 people, according to general estimates. So far, no Romanian has been reportedly infected or died of COVID-19 in China.