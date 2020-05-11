Purchase of protective equipment likely to cost Ireland 1 bln euros: report

The purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cost Ireland one billion euros (1.09 billion U.S. dollars) this year, a senior health official said Sunday.

Paul Reid, chief executive officer of the Health Service Executive (HSE), made this remark while updating the COVID-19 situation in the country at a press briefing held in the day, according to the Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE.

He said that HSE is currently spending about 250 million euros on PPE per quarter and the total cost for buying such equipment could reach one billion euros in the entire 2020.

He also said that HSE has recently clinched a deal on buying 120 million masks from South Korea, which will be delivered in the coming weeks. Ireland now needs 1.2 million masks per day or nine million per week, he added.

HSE is a state agency responsible for providing public health services in Ireland.

Earlier this year, HSE ordered 208 million euros worth of PPE from China, according to Reid. The first batch of the PPE ordered from China arrived in Ireland at the end of March when the frontline healthcare workers in the country were facing a serious shortage of such equipment in their fight against the highly contagious disease.

Reid told the press briefing that there is also a significant cost associated with COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, but he believed that the cost of not investing in these things is much higher.

According to him, Ireland can now deliver 15,000 tests a day and a contact tracing APP is currently being developed.

Ireland reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the end of February. As of Saturday, the novel coronavirus had infected a total of 22,760 people and claimed 1,446 lives in the country, according to the Irish Department of Health. (1 euro = 1.09 U.S. dollars)