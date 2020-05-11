Saudi Arabia reports 1,912 new coronavirus cases, 39,048 in total

Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus cases rose on Sunday to 39,048 with 1,912 new infections, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, seven more died from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 246, while the 143 are in critical condition, Mohammed Al Abdulaali, the health ministry spokesman, told the daily press briefing.

The health official urged people to follow certain precautionary measures even at home, including not sharing personal items and keeping the social distance between family members.

Meanwhile, Yassir Al Musfir, spokesman of the transportation ministry, said the kingdom has allocated five airports for the return of Saudis abroad, through its cooperation with the security authorities.