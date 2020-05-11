Third Brighton player tests positive for COVID-19

A third player from Brighton & Hove Albion tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the Premier League has confirmed.

Two Brighton players had tested positive in March and April and the latest positive result could cast doubts on the Premier League’s plans to resume the season that has been suspended due to the pandemic.

Clubs are due to meet on Monday to further discuss “Project Restart” which plans a return to play in June once given the green light from government, with the remaining 92 matches held behind closed doors at neutral venues.

Brighton, ranked 15th in the standings, have five home games left including visits from Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.