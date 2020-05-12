Albania reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 8 weeks

Health authorities in Albania reported only four new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest number in the last eight weeks, as the government continues to ease lockdown measures imposed to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 872, with 654 recoveries and 31 fatalities.

According to Eugena Tomini of the Albanian Institute of Public Health, 75 percent of the patients diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered.

“Currently, 28 patients are hospitalized in two COVID hospitals and only three of them are in intensive care. There have been no deaths for more than 10 days,” Tomini said at a press conference.

On Monday, Albania started the second phase of reopening businesses and further easing the lockdown measures.

Finance and Economy Minister Anila Denaj announced on Monday that over 11,000 entities had opened their doors based on the COVID-19 safety protocol for businesses.

Denaj said on Facebook that over 22,000 employees had resumed work in the country’s dental clinics, hairdressers, beauty salons and other outlets in shopping malls.

According to Denaj, the second phase of business reopening would require the rigorous implementation of security measures and social distancing.

Tirana, the country’s capital, has registered 388 confirmed coronavirus cases, the largest in Albania. The health authorities consider the city a “red zone,” a high-risk area for virus transmission. The rules on restrictions of movement are still in force there.