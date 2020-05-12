German gov’t to earmark up to 750 mln euros for developing coronavirus vaccine

The German government will provide up to 750 million euros (813 million U.S. dollars) for the development and production of a vaccine against the coronavirus, a minister announced on Monday.

Vaccine development was “complex, time-consuming and cost-intensive,” and in the current “exceptional situation,” time was a very important factor, said Anja Karliczek, Minister of Education and Research.

The funding will help expand the capacities in vaccine development and production in the country, according to Karliczek.

The German government was “doing everything” to ensure that a vaccine would be available “as quickly as possible,” stressed Karliczek. But she added that it was not expected before the middle of 2021 at the earliest.

On the same day, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germans “are now entering a new phase of the pandemic.”

Speaking after a telephone conference with local health authorities, Merkel said although some restrictions had been eased, it’s necessary to abide by the “basic commandments,” such as keeping distance, wearing mouth and nose protection, as well as showing consideration for each other. (1 euro = 1.08 U.S. dollars)