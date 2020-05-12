Inflation in Belarus reaches 3.3 pct in January-April

Inflation in Belarus amounted to 3.3 percent in the January-April period, the country’s statistical committee said Monday.

The consumer price index amounted to 100.6 percent in April compared with March, the committee said.

In April, prices for food products increased by 1.3 percent, and those for non-food products rose by 0.3 percent.

The basic consumer price index, excluding the influence of administrative and seasonal factors, amounted to 100.4 percent in April compared with March, and 102.5 percent compared with December 2019.

In 2019, Belarus’ GDP grew by 1.2 percent after growing 3 percent in 2018 and 2.4 percent in 2017