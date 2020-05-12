UNHCR appeals for 79 mln USD to support refugees in Jordan

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Monday appealed for 79 million U.S. dollars to help refugees affected by the novel coronavirus crisis in Jordan.

UNHCR said in a statement obtaind by Xinhua that it has already been supporting Jordan’s national response plan by donating 1.2 million dollars to the Jordanian Ministry of Health to purchase essential medical equipment, delivering medicine to refugees’ homes, and maintaining the operation of essential services, including medical clinics and hospitals.

Amid coronavirus movement restrictions in Jordan, UNHCR has continued its work to protect refugees across the country.

Although registration and community centers have been closed to prevent the spread of the virus, remote counseling, legal aid and protection services for those who have experienced violence have continued, it added.

The UN agency also said around 18,000 vulnerable refugee families will receive a one-off emergency cash assistance since this week to cope with the economic impact of coronavirus.