Aviation: Polish flight ban continues, some restrictions eased

The Polish government announced on Wednesday it will further ease economic restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Some businesses that require physical contact will be allowed to reopen on Monday under a special sanitary regime.

This means that hairdressers and beauty salons, among others, will be able to partly operate from that moment under rules enforced by the sanitary authorities. These include strict maximum numbers of people on the premises, a tight appointment schedule and disinfection of the location and any equipment used.

Restaurants, cafes and bars will be allowed to have a limited number of seated guests inside. The move had been planned as the third of four phases in gradually reopening the economy.

The announcement came after the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Poland reached 17,062, with 180 new cases since Tuesday evening.

Silesia, a southern region known for its sizable mining industry, has been hit hardest by the coronavirus. A recent spike in infections among miners saw numbers rise well above those of Mazovia, the most populous region in Poland which includes the capital Warsaw.

In total, 861 patients in Poland have succumbed to the illness caused by the coronavirus.

While the economy is being reopened, the Polish government has extended a ban on incoming international flights to May 23. Only charter flights, freight and government aircraft are allowed to use Poland’s airports and landing strips.