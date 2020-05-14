BiH minister highlights importance of cooperation in fighting COVID-19

A minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) highlighted on Wednesday the importance of cooperation in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

A few days ago, BiH was ranked by the regional office of the World Health Organization in Sarajevo as having the third-best epidemiological situation among the Balkan countries, said Minister of Civil Affairs Ankica Gudeljevic in a speech at a video conference on Wednesday between China and countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

“Mentioned facts will definitely encourage us to continue with present measures having in mind that this is only the first step of a long term battle,” said the minister, who attributed BiH’s results in fighting the COVID-19 to cooperation.

“BiH is a very good example that cooperation, respect and exchange of knowledge and experience is very important in this fight,” said Gudeljevic, adding that cooperation is crucial during a global pandemic because every country has its own effective measures in dealing with COVID-19 which creates synergy needed for global recovery.

The minister appreciated China’s hosting of the video conference.

“Video conference organized by China helps our health professionals in BiH share knowledge and their own experiences. Lessons learned at this conference are very useful for dealing with COVID-19,” she added.

Zeng Yixin, vice-minister of China’s National Health Commission and chair of the video call, said that China has achieved major results in epidemic prevention and control through arduous efforts.

Zeng also stressed the importance of experience-sharing and called for more health cooperation between China and CEE countries.