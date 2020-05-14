COVID-19: Bulgaria to shift from State of Emergency to epidemic situation

The Bulgarian government declared a nationwide epidemic situation over the spread of coronavirus to replace the State of Emergency, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The decision will take effect from Thursday, May 14, and will be in force for one month, the statement said.

The state of emergency was declared by the National Assembly on March 13.

Soon after the government announced the decision, Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said at a press conference that there is no abrupt change in the development of the disease.

Organ transplants will be allowed, and public parks and gardens will be open to all.

“Everything that is currently allowed will continue to be allowed. Everything that is currently banned, such as schools, shopping malls and so on, will continue to be closed,” Ananiev said.

However, he said “the dynamics are great” and “at any time, depending on the situation, we will take action in one direction or another, hopefully in a positive direction.”

A total of 2,069 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Balkan country so far, of which 96 died.