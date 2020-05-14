EBRD to finance first leasing project in North Macedonia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Wednesday that it will finance the first project in the leasing sector in North Macedonia.

According to an EBRD press statement, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in North Macedonia will benefit from new financing provided by the EBRD to invest in commercial vehicles and equipment with higher standards and meeting European Union (EU) directives in areas such as environmental protection, occupational health and safety and product quality and safety.

“EBRD will extend 1 million euros (about 1.081 million U.S. dollars) loan to Sparkasse Leasing, a company owned by Sparkasse Bank Macedonia,” the statement said.

Under this project, SMEs in North Macedonia will be able to extend and improve their operations by leasing Euro 6-compliant trucks, buses, electric and hybrid vehicles and construction machines in line with EU requirements.

“We are very proud to conclude today our first project in the leasing sector in the country and the first under the Competitiveness Support Program overall. The transaction will improve SMEs’ access to finance and help them invest in additional resources,” said Andi Aranitasi, EBRD head of North Macedonia.

The Head of Cooperation in the EU Delegation to North Macedonia, Nicola Bertolini, said that EU has mobilized an emergency package of 66 million euros in grants to help North Macedonia face the health and socioeconomic-related consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Under this competitiveness program, the EU provides a 15 percent grant element for credits and lease arrangements for SMEs,” Bertolini added.

North Macedonia’s gross domestic product is projected to fall by 3.5 percent in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, but to rebound by 5.5 percent in 2021, according to the EBRD’s latest Regional Economic Prospects report published on Wednesday. (1 euro = 1.081 U.S. dollars)