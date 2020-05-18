Greece reports 2,834 COVID-19 cases, reopens more businesses

Greece’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday that COVID-19 infections in the country totaled 2,834, with 163 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Since Saturday, 15 new cases were diagnosed and one patient died, officials told a regular press briefing.

Currently, 22 people are being treated in intensive care units, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the country continues to take steps towards normalcy, with the implementation of the third phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.

Greece imposed a full lockdown on March 23, and restrictive measures are gradually lifted since May 4.

On Monday, shopping malls, outlets, and businesses offering dietary and body care services are opening.

The use of face mask is mandatory or strongly recommended by the government. Customers in all stores must maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters and the number of customers allowed inside each store would depend on the size of the premises.

Archeological sites, zoos, and botanical gardens are also reopening on Monday under strict protection rules.

Starting from Monday, travel between different regions will also be allowed, as well as travel to and from Greek islands of Crete and Evia.

Officials presented on Sunday health protocols for the safe transportation by train, airplane, and bus. The use of mask is mandatory for passengers in all public transports. If possible, passengers are advised to use electronic services when issuing or validating their tickets. A distance of at least 1.5 meters should be maintained for passengers and crew members at all times.