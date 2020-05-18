Malta to allow restaurants, hair salons to reopen

Malta will be relaxing the measures it took to curb the spread of COVID-19 by allowing restaurants and hair salons to reopen by the end of the week, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday.

Restaurants have been shut for two months but are now allowed to serve people with tables and chairs placed on pavements outside their establishment so as to respect social distancing rules.

He told listeners on the radio station of his political party that the measures were being relaxed since the number of people contracting the virus was “contained”.

Abela said the restaurants, nail technicians and hairdressers will be closely monitored by the authorities to make sure that health regulations are fully respected. He referred to a survey last week in which several small businesses said they were struggling to continue employing people without being allowed to operate their businesses.

“Things will not be the same as they were in the past. It would be plain stupid to revert back to then because it means we could lose all that we’ve managed to achieve by containing the virus,” he said.

Abela said his government did not want to continue “punishing” people by keeping them locked indoors but at the same time warned against scaremongering that a second wave will hit the country.

“We need to continue educating people to take precautions and respect social distancing rules,” he said.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Malta rose to 553 with 454 recovered and 6 deaths reported as of Sunday.