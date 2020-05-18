Portugal extends “state of calamity” COVID-19 response until May 31

Portuguese Council of Ministers extended the “state of calamity” in the country until May 31, according to a resolution published on Sunday.

The decision formalizes various legal measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and establishes conditions for reopening the economy.

“The path now is for a gradual return of economic activity to its normal functioning, by assessing the epidemiological, health, social and economic situation,” the resolution said.

Portugal decreed a state of emergency on March 18, which was renewed twice and downgraded to the “state of calamity” on May 3, allowing the gradual reactivation of the country’s normal activities.

“The adopted schedule intends to enable the assessment of the epidemiological situation in Portugal,” it said. “In this phase, the government opts for a less intense list of restrictions, suspensions and closures.”

As of Sunday, Portugal has recorded 29,036 COVID-19 infections and 1,218 deaths, according to the health authorities.