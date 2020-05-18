Senegal reports 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as tally rises to 2,480

Senegal on Sunday reported 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,480 since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 2.

The spokesperson of the health ministry Alyose Waly Diouf said the country had carried out 816 tests in the past 24 hours, among which 51 came back positive.

A total of 47 follow-up contact cases were reported, along with four community-transmission ones, he said.

According to him, 24 more patients have recovered, while nine patients remain in intensive care across the country.

So far, Senegal has reported 2,480 confirmed cases, including 973 recovery cases and 25 deaths.

Among the 2,480 confirmed cases reported so far, 2,182 were follow-up contact cases, 86 imported ones and 212 community-transmission ones.

On Monday, President Macky Sall announced the easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions, but said the government is preparing for the virus to circulate in the country “until August, or even September.”

From Tuesday, the curfew hours, originally from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., were shortened to between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

All markets and other businesses were allowed to resume their normal opening hours, except one day per week when they have to be closed for disinfection and sanitizing.

Senegal has since March 20 suspended all international flights till at least May 31. President Sall extended the state of emergency and dusk-to-dawn curfew, which was declared on March 24, to June 2.