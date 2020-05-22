Ecuador sees 35,306 cases of COVID-19, 2,939 deaths

Ecuador detected 452 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 35,306, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the past 24-hour period, 51 more COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 2,939.

Ecuador’s actual death toll from COVID-19 could be closer to 5,000 as some 1,880 deaths are believed to be due to the virus, but have not been verified.

The epicenter of the national outbreak is the southwest province of Guayas, which has seen 13,482 people test positive for COVID-19 and 1,284 fatalities from the disease.

Most of the province’s cases are concentrated in the capital and port city of Guayaquil, the country’s second most populated urban center, with 9,392 cases of infection.

Despite that, Guayaquil, like other parts of the country, began relaxing lockdown restrictions on Wednesday to gradually resume economic activity with social distancing rules in place.

Ecuadorian officials estimate sales losses of nearly 12 billion U.S. dollars as a result of the lockdown.