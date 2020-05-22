Israel reports zero daily COVID-19 death for 1st time since March 28

The Israeli health ministry reported zero coronavirus death case on Thursday, keeping the death toll at 279.

This is the first time since March 28 that no daily fatalities are recorded in Israel.

The ministry also reported 18 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the country to 16,683.

It is worth noting that eight of the recently infected cases are related to an primary school in the central city of Rehovot.

The eight are two teachers and three pupils from the school, as well as two family members of the infected pupils and a baby of one of the teachers.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 46 to 47, out of 137 patients currently hospitalized, the lowest number in Israel since March 13.

The number of recoveries rose by 150 to 13,724, while the active cases dropped to 2,680, the lowest since March 26.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein allowed indoor gatherings of up to 50 people.