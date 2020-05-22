Lebanon records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Thursday by 63 cases to 1,024, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the virus in the country on Feb. 21, the National News Agency reported.

Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said that the reason behind this increase is attributed to infections of some Lebanese who have returned lately to the country from abroad and the lack of precaution measures taken by citizens residing in the country.

The Lebanese cabinet approved on Thursday the extension of general mobilization until June 7 in an attempt to curb the number of daily infections.