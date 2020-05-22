Tourism: German hotel and restaurant industry turnover slumps

Turnover in the German hotel and restaurant industry slumped in real terms by 45.4 percent in March year-on-year, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) has announced.

The coronavirus pandemic had a “substantial impact” on the hospitality industry, Destatis noted. In the first quarter of the year, turnover in Germany’s entire hospitality industry fell by 15.8 percent year-on-year.

To curb the virus spread, overnight stays of tourists in hotels and other accommodation facilities had been banned in Germany since March 18. A few days later, restaurants, with the exception of pick-up and delivery services, were also closed.

The German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA) warned late last month that unemployment in the German hospitality industry in April rose by more than 200 percent compared to last year.

Furthermore, in March and April, more than 1.03 million employees in the hospitality industry had been registered for short-time work. Compared with figures by Germany’s Federal Employment Agency, the number accounted for almost one tenth of all registered employees in short-time work.