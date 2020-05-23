994 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced 994 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 27,892.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

And 1,043 more patients have made full recovery from the virus, taking the tally of the UAE’s recoveries to 13,798, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry also confirmed four more death, pushing the country’s death toll to 241.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.