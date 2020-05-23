Palestinian official urges EU to take measures against Israel’s annexation plan

Secretary General of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Saeb Erekat called on the European Union (EU) on Friday to take tangible measures against Israel’s annexation plan.

Erekat, who met earlier on Friday with the heads of the EU diplomatic mission in Palestine, said in a press statement that the EU has clearly declared positions of sticking to the vision of the two-state solution.

He said that he discussed with the European officials the decisions of the Palestinian leadership, as President Mahmoud Abbas declared on Tuesday the end of all the reached agreements and understandings with Israel.

On Tuesday, Abbas announced the abolition of all the agreements and understandings reached with Israel and the United States.