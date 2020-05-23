Sane fuelling Bayern dreams of a golden era

Talking about their clubs’ best moments, fans of Bayern Munich mostly mention Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. Hardly any other names are this closely connected to the golden times of the recent past containing the 2013 treble and two Champions League final participation in 2010 and 2012.

For quite some time the Bavarians unsuccessfully tried to find suitable replacements for the exceptional duo to revive their irresistible play over the wings. Now things seem on the way to complete the work as the last missing building block appears to be found in the person of Leroy Sane.

While negotiations are ongoing, it seems the move of the Manchester City star back to Germany comes near a done deal.

According to media reports has the 24-year-old agreed on a five-year-contract after lowering his wage demands by 30 percent. Only the transfer fee is said to remain the last stumbling block endangering the deal.

Reports talk of a recent 40-million euro offer from Bayern, while the Citizens insist on at least ten million more.

The Bavarians see themselves in a comfortable position as the Premier League side is said to face financial turbulences due to a threatening ban by UEFA after assumed financial rule violations.

While the final talks are left to sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and designated chairman Oliver Kahn, coach Hansi Flick is puzzling over an option to return to the strong wing play of the era of Robben and Ribery.

As solutions are found for the position in the center behind spearheading Robert Lewandowski with Leon Goretzka and Thomas Mueller, it seems time to fit in the missing piece to complete an attacking powerhouse able to rule European football.

Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Sane over the flanks and the center-block around Lewandowski could be the tools to repeat the golden times.

The refurnished attacking line is going to widen the options for head-coach Flick.

Sane is said to join in at the top of the club’s salary scale, aside from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Lewandowski, and Mueller. The trio is said to come near the self-imposed 20-million barrier per season. The German international’s current salary level is said to be at around 9 million.

Reports speak of the shirt number with the 10 as booked for the former Schalke performer.

Brazilian on-loan midfielder Philippe Coutinho (he currently wears the 10) is expected to leave and return to his Spanish giant FC Barcelona. A final decision regarding the 27-year-old hasn’t yet been made, Bayern officials announced.

Recently Lewandowski said Sane’s quality would right away help Bayern to update its forwarding power.

Last summer, an intended transfer failed after the German international suffered from a knee injury in a league game against Liverpool, followed by a break of several months.

Bayern claims not yet to have directly contacted the Citizens. Reports speak of agents responsible in the first stage of negotiations.

Media reports say only details need to be fixed, and approval is expected shortly at the latest until the current season is ending by June 30.