Qatar reports 1,732 new COVID-19 infections, 42,213 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Saturday announced 1,732 new infections of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 42,213, official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 620 more have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,513, while the death toll rose to 21, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

Most of the new cases are expatriate workers who are subject to quarantine as contacts with confirmed cases.

A total of 184,794 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.