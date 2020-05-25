Nigerian police kill 8 suspected kidnappers in NE state

Eight suspected kidnappers in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Taraba were killed in a recent gunfight with police, said a spokesman on Sunday.

The police, acting on an intelligence report, had blocked a bush path used as an operational route by the kidnappers near Bali local government area of the state on Thursday, said David Misal, the spokesman for the security agency in Taraba.

Upon sighting the police at the location, the kidnappers opened fire at them. This led to the killing of eight suspected kidnappers, said Misal.

Several arms and ammunition belonging to the suspects were also recovered by the police, he added.