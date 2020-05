Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, supreme council member and ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 108 prisoners, according to the official WAM news agency on Sunday.

The clemency was granted to prisoners from punitive and reformative institutions in Sharjah, the third largest city in the United Arab Emirates, on occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.