French tennis federation to set aside nine million euros to support professional circuit

The French tennis federation will launch nine million euros (about 9.8 million U.S. dollars) to support professional circuit who financially struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be intended for the professional circuit in favor of International tournaments on ATP, WTA, Tennis Europe and ITF circuits (juniors, professionals, seniors, beach tennis and wheelchair tennis) organized in France, which had to postpone or cancel their competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials of the FFT, referees and referees of international and national tournaments whose main activity is refereeing. Tennis players from the professional circuit (excluding the world’s top 100) and associated disciplines (padel, beach tennis and wheelchair tennis).

The money will come from a larger 35 million euros (about 38.1 million U.S. dollars) support plan for French tennis as a whole.

“The FFT wishes, through this system, to provide support to all French players in tennis and related disciplines affected by this unprecedented crisis. Thanks to the establishment of this fund, we hope to be able to help them overcome this challenging period,” said Bernard Giudicelli, President of the French Tennis Federation.

The support plan will be implemented from June 3, 2020, and will run until August 31, 2021.