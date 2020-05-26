Israel reports 16,734 COVID-19 cases, 281 deaths

The Israeli health ministry reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number in the country to 16,734.

After four consecutive days without death cases, the ministry reported two new fatalities, bringing the death toll from the COVID-19 to 281.

The number of patients in serious condition decreased from 44 to 41, out of 115 patients currently hospitalized, the lowest number of hospitalized patients since March 12.

The number of recoveries increased by 154 to 14,307, while the active cases decreased to 2,146.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli transport ministry announced the full resumption of the state’s railway system on June 8.

China and Israel have cooperated on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 11, the Tel Aviv Municipality Hall, a landmark in the Israeli city, was illuminated with the colors of China’s national flag, showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On March 19 and April 1, two video conferences were held between Chinese doctors and Israeli counterparts to share experience in containing the virus’ spread and treatment of the infected patients.