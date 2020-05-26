Italy’s death toll from coronavirus rises by 92 to 32,877

A further 92 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country’s toll to 32,877, out of total infection cases of 230,158, according to fresh figures on Monday.

Nationwide, the number of active infections dropped by 1,294 to 55,300 cases, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Of those who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 541 are in intensive care, 12 fewer compared to Sunday, and 8,185 are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 428 patients from Sunday.

The rest 46,574 people, or about 84 percent of those who tested positive, are quarantined at home with no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

Recoveries rose by 1,502 compared to Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 141,981.

The pandemic has visibly slowed down in recent weeks after first striking the country in late February. On May 18, the ten-week lockdown imposed on March 10 was further eased and shops, restaurants, bars, barbershops, beauty salons, museums, and beachfront operators were all allowed to reopen, provided that they respect rules for social distancing and disinfect facilities.