Jordan’s public, private sectors to resume work after over 2-month stoppage

Both the public and private sectors in Jordan will resume work on Tuesday after more than two months of stoppage as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the government said Monday.

The working hours for the public sector will be from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The work stoppage in Jordan started on March 21.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian health ministry said three cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, bringing the overall number to 711.

The kingdom has so far carried out 165,109 tests for coronavirus after 1,936 were added on Monday, according to the ministry.

On April 27, China’s State Development & Investment Corporation, a key partner of Jordan’s Arab Potash Company, donated medical supplies worth 1.2 million U.S. dollars to help Jordan fight COVID-19.

Also in April, Urumchi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, also donated a batch of medical equipment to Jordan’s Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.