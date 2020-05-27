Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,140

Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Tuesday by 21 cases to 1,140 while the death toll remained unchanged at 26, the National News Agency reported.

The Lebanese Interior Ministry issued a decision imposing a fine of 50,000 Lebanese pounds (33 U.S. dollars) on citizens who do not use masks during their daily transportation.

Citizens are required to use masks while walking on the streets or using public transport. People are also required to wear masks if more than three people are using the same private vehicle.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan urged people to wear masks and take precautions while the ministry is still conducting PCR tests all over the country in a bid to isolate the areas that are seriously affected by the pandemic.