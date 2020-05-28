Israel’s universities, colleges to reopen on Sunday

Universities and colleges in Israel will reopen on Sunday, the state’s higher education, education and health ministries announced Thursday.

All in-person classes at Israel’s academic institutes were halted in mid-March following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministers decided that studies in these institutions would resume under a limit of 50 students per class, distance-keeping between students and the face masks obligation.

The three ministers also decided to resume the informal education, as well as activities in youth movements.

On Saturday, Israel’s soccer Premier League will resume, with the matches to be held behind closed doors.