Lebanon’s COVID-19 infections rise to 1,168

Lebanon’s COVID-19 infections increased on Thursday by seven cases to 1,168 while death toll remained unchanged at 26, the National News Agency reported.

Lebanon continues to conduct random PCR tests to make a clear assessment of the virus spread in the country.

Lebanon and China have supported each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Lebanese President Michel Aoun expressed solidarity with China in its battle against the coronavirus. In return, China has offered help to Lebanon’s anti-coronavirus fight, including the donation of medical equipment to Beirut’s airport, and Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

On April 16, China also donated 3,000 testing kits and 200 manual thermometers to Lebanon.