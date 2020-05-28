Turkey partially resumes inter-city train services as part of normalization

Turkish government on Thursday resumed high-speed train services between four provinces as part of its normalization plan after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We are taking another important step in the normalization process. The high-speed train will run 16 times a day, between Ankara and Istanbul, Ankara and Eskisehir, Ankara and Konya, and Konya and Istanbul,” Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu told reporters at a ceremony for the resumption of the service.

Although the trains will run at 50-percent capacity with a sparse seating arrangement, social distancing rules and isolation, ticket prices will remain the same, he said noting that wearing a mask at all stations and trains will be mandatory.

According to the normalization plan, citizens need to provide a special code to be obtained on an application developed by the Turkish health ministry, and permits for inter-city travels and train tickets are subject to the same practice.

Train services in Turkey were halted two months ago as part of precautions to stop the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

