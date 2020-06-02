Iran reports 2,979 new COVID-19 cases, 154,445 in total

Iran’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 154,445 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,979 new infections, according to official IRNA news agency.

During his daily briefing, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the health ministry, said, “Out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 652 were hospitalized.”

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 7,878 Iranians, up by 81 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 121,004 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals and 2,578 remain in critical condition.

According to Jahanpur, 955,865 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

Iran’s health officials have urged the public to wear facemasks in crowded places, particularly while using public transports.

All employees have returned to work since Saturday and high-risk places such as gyms and beauty salons have opened for business.

Mosques, malls and holy sites have opened while observing social distancing rules. Wedding ceremonies remain banned.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated three million masks to China.

Besides delivering medical supplies to Iran, China on Feb. 29 sent a five-member Chinese medical team to Iran for a month-long mission to help fight the pandemic.