Kuwait records 27,762 COVID-19 cases, 220 deaths

Kuwait on Monday reported 719 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 27,762 and the death toll to 220, the health ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 14,643 patients are receiving treatment, including 204 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 1,513 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 12,899.

On May 31, Kuwait ended the total curfew and imposed a three-week partial curfew for a gradual return to normal life in the country.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Arab country’s anti-coronavirus fight, sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.