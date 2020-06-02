Primary school students in Slovenia to gradually return to school

Slovenia further eased restriction measures imposed to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic on Monday. All primary school children will gradually return to their classrooms this week.

According to government announcement on May 28, large accommodation facilities, wellness and fitness centres and swimming pools have been given the green light to reopen on Monday. Public gatherings of up to 200 persons are now allowed.

After children in the first three grades of primary school returned to classrooms on May 18 and those in ninth grade last week, the remaining grades will return to school this week.

Distance learning will meanwhile continue for secondary school students, except for those in their final year, who returned to their classrooms on May 18.

Some social distancing rules will remain in place. People need to keep a safety distance of 1.5 metres or wear a face mask where this is not possible.

Slovenia reported no new COVID-19 cases in the last four days. To date, Slovenia has a total of 1,473 cases, with 109 deaths. Only five COVID-19 patients remain in hospital, including one in intensive care, according to the latest government data.