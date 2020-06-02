Saudi-led coalition intercepts drones launched towards border city

Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Monday the interception of two drones launched towards border city Khamis Mushait.

The coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency that the destroyed drones that were launched by Houthi militia targeted civilians.

He accused the militia of continuing to violate customary International Humanitarian Law by threatening the lives of civilians.

The spokesperson said that the militia rejects the cease-fire that has been enforced by the coalition from April 9.

The Houthis’ cease-fire violations exceeded 5,000 involving the use of weapons and missiles, he revealed.

The cease-fire decision was part of a call by UN Secretary-General Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths for warring parties to lay down their weapons.

He stressed that the coalition would continue to take adhering measures to neutralize Houthis military capabilities.

The coalition completed in March its fifth year of war in Yemen in support to Yemeni elected government against Houthis.