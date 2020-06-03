1937: Edward marries Wallis Simpson in France

A FEW weeks before Christmas 1936, King Edward VIII told radio listeners: ‘I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King, as I wish to do, without the help and support of the woman I love’.

He abandoned his throne and six months later married that woman: Wallis Simpson. The couple tied the knot at a Chateau in the Loire Valley Long on June 3, 1937.

Although snubbed by the establishment, the British press took a keen interest in building up to the big day, which was followed with immense interest. ‘Mrs. Wallis Simpson is having her wedding gown and trousseau made in Paris,’ reported the Nottingham Journal. ‘But it is learned she will not come Paris select it, being determined to remain in seclusion on the Riviera until her wedding’. Fashion reporters agonized that the wedding gown gave Simpson great concern. ‘It will probably solved by selecting crepe de-chine afternoon ensemble in quiet shade blue, Mrs. Simpson’s favorite colour’.

In the coming years, the Duchess, herself talked freely to authors and journalists even though she knew she would have no control over what they wrote. As well as the intimate—and sometimes tasteless—personal details, she often gave interesting accounts of such occasions as their visit to Hitler and their period in the Bahamas.