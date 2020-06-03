1941: Germans raze the Greek village of Kandanos

1941: Following upon the capture of Crete, the German army burned to the ground the villages of Skine, Prasse and Kandanos.

According to reports at the time, the Germans looted every single house and store in towns and villages, leaving them empty of every object.

They proceeded to carry out innumerable murders of people flying for safety in the open country, of children and old people asleep in their homes, and to conduct collective executions following upon summary parodies of trial.

During the Battle of Crete, resistance fighters had held advancing German soldiers for two days, preventing them from reaching Palaiochora to secure it.

In retribution the occupiers razed the village to the ground and erected a sign: “Here stood Kandanos, destroyed in retribution for the murder of 25 German soldiers, never to be rebuilt again.”