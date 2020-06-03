1986: Anna Neagle dies in nursing home

1986: DAME Anna Neagie, veteran star of a host of hit West End stage musicals, plays and films has died.

She was 81. Dame Anna had been told to rest by doctors after they found she was suffering from physical exhaustion.

She went into a Surrey nursing home, where she died. The order to rest followed her last stage role as the fairy godmother in the London Palladium’s Christmas pantomime, “Cinderella,” in which she starred with Des O’Connor and Paul Nicholas.

The two shows a day over three months took a toll on Dame Anna, although apart from the physical exhaustion she had other illness. A close friend said: “She went in to the nursing home to rest. And then it seems that she just gave up’.