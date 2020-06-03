1992: Actor Robert Morley dies

The actor, dramatist, raconteur, humorous writer and wit, Robert Morley died on this day in 1992. He was 84.

His son, the late theatre critic Sheridan Morley, said his father died peacefully.

During a career spanning 60-years, he became one of the most versatile and most popular entertainers in Britain. He had a genius for comic invention and was known for his sharp, sometimes cutting wit.

He first appeared as a pirate in Treasure Island in 1929 and since then appeared in more than 50 plays, many of them his own, and in nearly 100 films.